BREAKING!!! WISCONSIN ASSEMBLY VOTES ON RESOLUTION TO RECLAIM ELECTORS!!!! 1/26/22====My Links=================TShirts for CharityMADISON, WI – On Tuesday evening, January 25th, 2022, during an open session, the Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s (R-Campbellsport) resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for U.S. President and Vice President who were “certified under fraudulent purposes.”Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEOWisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO By Jim Hoft for The Gateway PunditThe Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for US President and Vice President who were certified under fraudulent purposes.The voice vote was unanimous and passed the assembly earlier this evening.The legislation will now move forward to the Wisconsin Rules Committee and to the Wisconsin Senate, bill 743.Wisconsin VOTED “Reclaiming” 2020 Electoral Ballots For President Biden, VP Harris, “Certified Under Fraudulent Intent And Purpose”Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s ElectorsJanuary 26, 2022 MJA Uncategorized 20GWP:The Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for US President and Vice President who were certified under fraudulent purposes.Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEOJanuary 26, 2022 Randolph JasonWisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO By Jim Hoft for The Gateway PunditThe Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for US President and Vice President who were certified under fraudule