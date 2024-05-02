195 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Purified Seven Times - Did God Preserve His Word?

In Episode 195 we discuss the importance of God's promise that He will preserve His word. If God failed in that promise, we would have no basis to base our faith on and everything, including the plan of salvation would be worthless. If we are to live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God, it has to be His words, and not the twisted words of someone else. So can we be sure that God preserved His word?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.