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Ukraine Update April 26, 2022
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90 views • April 26, 2022
[] Zelensky's grandfather, Simeon Zelensky, Lieutenant of the Red Army in 1944
- with two orders of the Red Star for repelling Nazi forces from the Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukraine.
[] Retreating Ukrainian army abandoned not only weapons, but also left dozens of bodies of their dead servicemen.
[] UKRAINE SITREP
- with two orders of the Red Star for repelling Nazi forces from the Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukraine.
[] Retreating Ukrainian army abandoned not only weapons, but also left dozens of bodies of their dead servicemen.
[] UKRAINE SITREP
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