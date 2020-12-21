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THE KNOWN UNKNOWNS
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392 views • December 21, 2020
THE KNOWN UNKNOWNS
As the FDA looks into the known data from #Covid19 trials, we take a look at the ten biggest unknowns, including the duration of protection, effectiveness against mortality, and the vaccine's effectiveness against transmission of the virus.
#Vaccines #VaccineSafety #HighWire #DelBigtree
As the FDA looks into the known data from #Covid19 trials, we take a look at the ten biggest unknowns, including the duration of protection, effectiveness against mortality, and the vaccine's effectiveness against transmission of the virus.
#Vaccines #VaccineSafety #HighWire #DelBigtree
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