And We Know 9.2.2022 The DIFFERENCE is STARTLING! Each DAY provides more EXPOSURE of who [THEY] really worship! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
September 2, 2022
Isn’t amazing how the script is falling to place. We see a startling difference between those who love this country and the ones who really worship the enemy Satan. The demons are on full display for all to see. We will see this on a speech, in Trumps interview, in the way they demonize patriots on the media. Do not Fear.. we are watching the enemy implode.
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