Matrix Of Evil - 2003 - Alex Jones - HIGH VIDEO AND AUDIO QUALITY

Uploaded on September 3 2019

MATRIX OF EVIL (6min30sec)(39min15sec)(1hour17min14sec)(1hour27min) are FOUR other EPIC Alex Jones speeches that have been either lost in time or simply banned off the internet along with youtube's mass censorship efforts.



MATRIX OF EVIL:

Some of the best minds in the country, coming from different sectors of the political spectrum combine in this film to expose an intricate web of deceitful wickness controlling America today.



Matrix of Evil contains footage from speeches and conversations with Alex Jones, Congressman Ron Paul, Colonel Craig Roberts, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney and Frank Morales which cover and include:



- How the private banks control the military-industrial complex

- Expert analyses of the USA Patriot Act and the latest police state developments

- Globalist financial policies pushing America and the world into depression

- How the neoconservative movement controlling the Bush administration is nothing more than a trojan horse for a big government agenda of ivory tower social engineers



- The latest revelations concerning cashless society control grid, satellite tracking, cellphone tracking, DARPA surveillance, the end of Posse Comitatus, the federalization of local police and governments

- Government-sponsored terrorism, gun control, political assasinations, Sept. 11th coverup



Most importantly, Matrix of Evil is chock-full of solutions. All of the dynamic people interviewed for this film agreed that there is a massive awakening taking place in America to the criminal activities of the global elite.



This film is full of documents and archival news clips.