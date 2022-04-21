Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/20/22 Reversal Of MS (multiple sclerosis)(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory on the cause and reversal of MS (multiple sclerosis). He also discusses this theory on the cause and reversal of cystic fibrosis. Stating he is the first one to discover these things. Contending these diseases are nutritional deficiencies.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of ultra processed foods. The study found that people who eat five or more servings of ultra processed foods daily have an 82% increased risk of developing IBD (irritable bowel disease). Those eating one to four servings of ultra processed foods have a 67% increased risk of IBD.CallersColleen has several health challenges including high blood pressure, osteopenia and a fructose intolerance.Maggie's mother has low blood pressure and has been amyloidosis.Dave has hyperthyroidism, psoriasis and a history of asthma, allergies and hives.Tim has questions regarding congestive heart failure. He also asks the difference between the Ultimate Daily Classic and the Ultimate Daily.