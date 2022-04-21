© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/20/22 Reversal Of MS (multiple sclerosis)
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • April 21, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/20/22 Reversal Of MS (multiple sclerosis)
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory on the cause and reversal of MS (multiple sclerosis). He also discusses this theory on the cause and reversal of cystic fibrosis. Stating he is the first one to discover these things. Contending these diseases are nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of ultra processed foods. The study found that people who eat five or more servings of ultra processed foods daily have an 82% increased risk of developing IBD (irritable bowel disease). Those eating one to four servings of ultra processed foods have a 67% increased risk of IBD.
Callers
Colleen has several health challenges including high blood pressure, osteopenia and a fructose intolerance.
Maggie's mother has low blood pressure and has been amyloidosis.
Dave has hyperthyroidism, psoriasis and a history of asthma, allergies and hives.
Tim has questions regarding congestive heart failure. He also asks the difference between the Ultimate Daily Classic and the Ultimate Daily.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory on the cause and reversal of MS (multiple sclerosis). He also discusses this theory on the cause and reversal of cystic fibrosis. Stating he is the first one to discover these things. Contending these diseases are nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of ultra processed foods. The study found that people who eat five or more servings of ultra processed foods daily have an 82% increased risk of developing IBD (irritable bowel disease). Those eating one to four servings of ultra processed foods have a 67% increased risk of IBD.
Callers
Colleen has several health challenges including high blood pressure, osteopenia and a fructose intolerance.
Maggie's mother has low blood pressure and has been amyloidosis.
Dave has hyperthyroidism, psoriasis and a history of asthma, allergies and hives.
Tim has questions regarding congestive heart failure. He also asks the difference between the Ultimate Daily Classic and the Ultimate Daily.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.