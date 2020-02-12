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Former CIA Spy's Message For President Trump on Election 2020 Robert David Steele
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59 views • February 12, 2020
Robert David Steele, a former CIA spy (out from under cover with permission), former Marine Corps officer, founder of the modern Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) discipline and founder of #UNRIG, offers our President four paths to triumph: take Bloomberg seriously; fulfill core promises; sponsor election reform act; and invite Dr. Cynthia McKinney to the White House while creating a Council of Governors with Jesse Ventura and Mike Huckabee as co-chairs, and a Council of Mayors with Satya Rhodes-Conway and Nan Whaley as co-chairs. #MAGA! #UNRIG
Visit these links for more information:
https://tinyurl.com/TrumpTriumph
https://tinyurl.com/POTUS-IDEAS
https://tinyurl.com/POTUS-INTEL
Visit these links for more information:
https://tinyurl.com/TrumpTriumph
https://tinyurl.com/POTUS-IDEAS
https://tinyurl.com/POTUS-INTEL
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