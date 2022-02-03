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BASES2017 Dr Mary Helen Hensley lecture A New Healing
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7 views • February 03, 2022
Dr Mary Helen Hensley is an american therapist and healer, guided to Ireland, after surviving a deadly car crash in the US. She came back, and changed her life. She's an amazing and energetically excited woman, and gives her lecture describing a New Healing, at the Bases project International Conference, in Dublin, summer 2017
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