Famous People Lost In 2020

2020 was a year full of a lot of loss due to Covid-19, fires, and protests that turned violent. However, many of those lost will be remembered for good things they've done, we will never forget them, and all the activists, officers, marines, navy's, and all other soldiers lost didn't die in vain. They died leaving behind a great change in this world fighting for what's right, fighting for this land, and inspiring many to stand with them for what's right.



There are a lot more wonderful people we lost in 2020 than what was listed in today's video, I couldn't get everyone listed. But if you would like a part 2, comment down below and if you'd like you may suggest specific people to include in the list.



Thank you all who stood up and fought for our freedom and this land. You will forever be remembered and we will continue your battle for freedom and for this land. We appreciate all you have done and hope you are now resting peacefully in the afterlife with God.

R.I.P Fellow Soldiers