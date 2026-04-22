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You're never wrong when you stand up for freedom which is standing up for your God-given rights of Life, Liberty, Property and Privacy.
Any church, gov't or organization that vilifies, demonizes, etc. those who stand up for their rights is in the wrong.
https://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
#ChampionsNeverQuit
#StandUpForFreedom
#FreeSpeech