摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Founder & President of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr Simone Gold: China is behind so much censorship and propaganda. I knew for sure that the virus didn't come from a wet market. It came from the Wuhan lab. It was either an accidental leak or was on purpose.
