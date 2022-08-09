Israel Attacked the American Intelligence Ship USS Liberty on June 8, 1967 & Government Cover Up with Survivor Phil Tourney

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Sam and Phil discuss the attack by Israel on the USS Liberty and the government cover up and much more…
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