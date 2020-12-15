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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-132-european-drought-stones-and-300-year-climate-cycles
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet.
• Droughts on 300 year cycles
• European crop losses drought in the east, floods and wind in the west
• How the media will distract you as food & energy prices rise
• Earliest snow in Japan ever recorded
• Saudi Arabia’s cooling climate
• How the economy will be affected by doubling food prices
• Different proxies used to reconstruct climate thousands into the past
• Native American city exposed by drought central USA
• Droughts exposing ruins and relics in Europe in a 400-year cycle
• Some small quakes directly in the center of the New Madrid Fault Zone
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