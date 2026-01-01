THIS VIDEO TAKES HOME THE PRIZE FOR 2025!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're celebrating the last day of 2025, and celebrating not falling for the greatest hoax of all time!
The global cabal couldn't possibly convince a bunch of people to stick a gun in their mouths and pull the trigger .... so they implemented a fake pandemic with a fake vaccine instead.
Carrie wasn't into the covid crap. She denounced it. Decried it. Maybe even fought it a little. She did seem to love those masks though. Anyway, she needed to go visit mom in Michigan and was "forced" to get vaccinated. That one act of obedience set her demise in motion.
