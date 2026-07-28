Tucker Carlson - The one federal agency no one has even tried to reform is also the most powerful... the CIA - 7-27-2026

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The one federal agency no one has even tried to reform is also the most powerful: CIA. Jim Erdman just resigned after a long career as an operations officer. He says the agency is completely out of control and dangerous.
0:00 The CIA's Obstruction of Justice
17:54 CIA Secrecy and the JFK Files
23:05 Is Tom Cotton a Tool of the CIA? How Does He Fit Into This?
26:47 Trump, the CIA's Control Over People, and Its Terrible Internal Leadership
30:59 Media Corruption and the Risks of Being a Whistleblower
36:43 How the CIA Influences the Behavior of the Media
40:45 Where Does the CIA Get Its Funding?
47:17 Is the Head of the CIA Compromised? Why Hasn't He Pursued Reform?
51:56 What's Stopping the Government From Releasing the JFK and 9-11 Files?
56:55 What Really Happened With Building 7?
1:01:41 Lee Harvey Oswald, MLK, J6, and the JFK Assassination
1:12:38 Is the DOJ Capable of Framing Someone?
1:17:38 Dan Bongino, the FBI, and Parallels Between the US and Foreign Countries
1:22:32 The Mistreatment of Joe Kent and Fall of the Trump Coalition
1:29:13 Erdman's Organization That Shut Down Vaccine Mandates
1:34:01 Was the CIA Involved in J6?