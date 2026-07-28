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Tucker Carlson - The one federal agency no one has even tried to reform is also the most powerful... the CIA - 7-27-2026
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The one federal agency no one has even tried to reform is also the most powerful: CIA. Jim Erdman just resigned after a long career as an operations officer. He says the agency is completely out of control and dangerous.

0:00 The CIA's Obstruction of Justice

17:54 CIA Secrecy and the JFK Files

23:05 Is Tom Cotton a Tool of the CIA? How Does He Fit Into This?

26:47 Trump, the CIA's Control Over People, and Its Terrible Internal Leadership

30:59 Media Corruption and the Risks of Being a Whistleblower

36:43 How the CIA Influences the Behavior of the Media

40:45 Where Does the CIA Get Its Funding?

47:17 Is the Head of the CIA Compromised? Why Hasn't He Pursued Reform?

51:56 What's Stopping the Government From Releasing the JFK and 9-11 Files?

56:55 What Really Happened With Building 7?

1:01:41 Lee Harvey Oswald, MLK, J6, and the JFK Assassination

1:12:38 Is the DOJ Capable of Framing Someone?

1:17:38 Dan Bongino, the FBI, and Parallels Between the US and Foreign Countries

1:22:32 The Mistreatment of Joe Kent and Fall of the Trump Coalition

1:29:13 Erdman's Organization That Shut Down Vaccine Mandates

1:34:01 Was the CIA Involved in J6?

Keywords
ciatucker carlsonfederalwhistleblowermostpowerfulreformagencyjim erdman
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