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Hon. A. Brian Peckford - Restoring the Canadian Constitution Act & Taking Back Our Freedoms
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10 views • February 03, 2022
Former premier of Newfoundland, Brian Peckford, how Canadians must move forward and take back our freedoms clearly laid out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Brian Peckford speaking at Victoria, B.C. Rally Jan 29/22 on VCC channel: https://www.brighteon.com/48dfa031-4d62-46d6-a7ab-75322428d2aa
We Unify Canada YouTube channel (Official Video) of Victoria BC rally speech: https://youtu.be/Kjjihr_GCu8
Brian Peckford Interview with Jordan B. Peterson on VCC channel: https://www.brighteon.com/6c9e3ed0-2a44-464e-9579-46f385f6a911
Interview on Jordan B. Peterson’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/EdhFuMDLBDM
Canadian Constitution Act, 1982: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/page-12.html#h-39
Brian Peckford serves on the Board of Directors of Taking Back Our Freedoms: https://tbof.ca/
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Brian Peckford speaking at Victoria, B.C. Rally Jan 29/22 on VCC channel: https://www.brighteon.com/48dfa031-4d62-46d6-a7ab-75322428d2aa
We Unify Canada YouTube channel (Official Video) of Victoria BC rally speech: https://youtu.be/Kjjihr_GCu8
Brian Peckford Interview with Jordan B. Peterson on VCC channel: https://www.brighteon.com/6c9e3ed0-2a44-464e-9579-46f385f6a911
Interview on Jordan B. Peterson’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/EdhFuMDLBDM
Canadian Constitution Act, 1982: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/page-12.html#h-39
Brian Peckford serves on the Board of Directors of Taking Back Our Freedoms: https://tbof.ca/
**************************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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