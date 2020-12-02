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Dr. Steve Pieczenik Doubles Down - Trump's Sting Operation Against Deep State Election Fraud Going Well
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154 views • December 02, 2020
Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins The Alex Jones and gives an update on his claims of the ongoing deep state sting operation which has exposed the level of fraud surrounding the 2020 Presidential Election.
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