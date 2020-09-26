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Merci Dr Rosenberg ! - Radio-Quebec
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16 views • September 26, 2020
26 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6jwRcKePME
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
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Le virus du COVID JAMAIS isolé, selon santé Canada.
Appuyez l'information libre: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
Le virus du COVID JAMAIS isolé, selon santé Canada.
Appuyez l'information libre: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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