Hamas Leader's Big Appeal to Muslims Across the World
Top Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal called on Muslims around the world to besiege U.S. and Israeli embassies as part of their campaign to force an end to the aggression on Gaza. The former Hamas chief said the Palestinians are on the cusp of victory in their battle against the Israeli regime in Gaza.
