THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER (13 DECEMBER 2020) THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER (13 D

channel image

Jim Fetzer



Jim Fetzer



1995 subscribers





The Covert Report with Susan Lindauer (13 December 2020) began with a review of the Texas Lawsuit, which the Supreme Court has rejected on the basis of lack of standing, but will be refiled in the name of the losing candidate, Donald J. Trump. It is a masterpiece and, in my opinion, will lead to a 9-0 ruling by SCOTUS in favor of the Plaintiff, thereby directing the legislatures of the states of GA, PA, MI and WI to determine how to case their electors' votes or to not cast any at all. A highlight is discussion of the COVID-19 fake pandemic and the dangers of the vaccine, of the test itself and of wearing face masks, which, among their other effects, can bring about lung cancer. This is all outrageous and has to be fixed.