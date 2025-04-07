Guadalupe: The Miracle And The Message

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1531 in Mexico, the Virgin Mary appeared to an indigenous convert named Juan Diego. As a result, our Lady of Guadalupe’s image was miraculously imprinted on Juan Diego’s cloak. Featuring interviews with leading theologians, historians and scientists, this film explores both the inexplicable mysteries behind the image, and the continued relevance of the Guadalupe apparition to the modern world.