9/11/2021 - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20210909/
This week the New World Next Week concentrates on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, from the show trial of the tortured mastermind to more promised documents and another scuttled chance for an MSM airing of the truth.