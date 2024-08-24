Thousands gather for Gaza war protests outside Democratic National Convention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demonstrations have been taking place in Chicago this week outside the Democratic National Convention, in opposition to US support of Israel’s war in Gaza. Thousands of people are thought to be taking part in the march on Thursday, the last day of the DNC. A group of pro-Palestinian delegates who were denied the chance to speak at the convention have been staging a sit-in outside the arena.
