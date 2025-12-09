Warcraft Adventures - Lord of the Clans (unreleased, PC), part 3

I'd give your left hand for a meeting with Hellscream.



At least it's not a lead zeppelin.



Warcraft Adventures - Lord of the Clans is a point-and-click adventure game developed by Blizzard Entertainment and Animation Magic. It was being developed for PC and classic Mac, but got cancelled. This video shows a beta version of the game which was released by Blizzard for free in 2016.



The story is set between Warcraft II and III. The Alliance have defeated the orcs and cut off the path between the human lands and the homeworld of the orcs. The orcs left stuck in the human world are living as slaves and in reservations. You play an orc called Thrall. Thrall's parents were killed by orc warlock's minions. Thrall himself was found and raised by a human commander, Lieutenant Blackmoore. Blackmoore tries to raise Thrall by human principles and to make him an ultimate warrior under his command in order to fulfill his own ambitions. However, when Thrall refuses to execute a captured orc, Blackmoore lets him be thrown into prison and orders his execution. Now Thrall needs to find a way to escape and then reunite with his people.