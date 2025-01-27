Charles Hugh Smith: Anti-Progress, Resource Constraints, & Digital Neofeudalism

Charles Hugh Smith discusses civilization's crumbling status quo and the hydrocarbon industrial age or current world system which some view as superabundant due to technology while others question whether we've used up the easy energy and are facing resource constraints. He comments on cycles, empire, financialization, consumption, true wealth, how the future will go to those who can get the most out of the resources they extract, and why a new mythology and revolution in social and cultural values is needed. We're faced with a Kafkaesque digital neofeudalism or digital gulag, one solution is reducing our dependency on their systems as much as possible.





Websites

Blog https://www.oftwominds.com/blog.html

Substack https://charleshughsmith.substack.com

X https://x.com/chsm1th

Books https://www.oftwominds.com/CHS-books.html





About Charles Hugh Smith

Charles Hugh Smith is the author of the oftwominds.com blog, #7 in CNBC's top alternative financial sites, and 18 books on our economy and society, including "A Radically Beneficial World: Automation, Technology and Creating Jobs for All," "Global Crisis, National Renewal: A (Revolutionary) Grand Strategy for the United States," "Burnout: Reckoning and Renewal" and "Self-Reliance in the 21st Century." His work is published on a number of popular financial websites including Zero Hedge, Financial Sense and Seeking Alpha and has been featured on numerous podcasts.





Smith has also written nine novels, including "The Adventures of the Consulting Philosopher" and "The Asian Heroine Who Seduced Me." Sample chapters of his books are available on his sites www.oftwominds.com/blog.html and https://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com





