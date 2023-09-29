The Defeat of another Ukrainian Enemy Crossing in the Kupyansk area

The defeat of another enemy crossing in the Kupyansk area.
Also.
Russian Forces are destroying bridges across the Oskol River in the Kupyansk direction.
Location of the strikes
No. 1 (49.70989, 37.61825);
No. 2 (49.70980, 37.62271);
No. 3 (49.66381, 37.62475);
No. 4 (49.52703, 37.69177).
