Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Defeat of another Ukrainian Enemy Crossing in the Kupyansk area
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
962 Subscribers
75 views
Published 17 hours ago

The defeat of another enemy crossing in the Kupyansk area.

Also. 

Russian Forces are destroying bridges across the Oskol River in the Kupyansk direction.

Location of the strikes

No. 1 (49.70989, 37.61825);

No. 2 (49.70980, 37.62271);

No. 3 (49.66381, 37.62475);

No. 4 (49.52703, 37.69177).


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket