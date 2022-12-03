Weapons used in Ukrainian conflict obtained by insurgents in Africa – Nigeria's president

RT





December 2, 2022





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that weapons used in the Ukraine conflict have ended up in the hands of insurgents in Africa.





Washington has been Kiev's main arms supplier, and both major US political parties now reportedly agree on the need to strengthen the monitoring of supplies being sent to Ukraine.





