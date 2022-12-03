Create New Account
Weapons used in Ukrainian conflict obtained by insurgents in Africa – Nigeria's president
Published 14 hours ago |
RT


December 2, 2022


Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that weapons used in the Ukraine conflict have ended up in the hands of insurgents in Africa.


Washington has been Kiev's main arms supplier, and both major US political parties now reportedly agree on the need to strengthen the monitoring of supplies being sent to Ukraine.


Keywords
current eventsweaponspresidentrussiawarukraineafricartinsurgentsnigeriamuhammadu buhari

