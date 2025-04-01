PROPERTY TAX SLAVERY EXPOSED - Alphonse Faggiolo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a March 26, 2025 interview I did on SGT, showing how the Federal courts are now running cover for every County in America's intentional mis-use of their State tax laws. The Federal court claimed my case was a tax case, yet there was no evidence on the District court docket of me being a taxpayer. There's no such thing as an ad valorem tax on a non commercial house, and you'll never find a statutory process for taxing a non commercial house! The courts went nowhere near the merits of my case because it's rock solid based on the actual laws, so it claimed I must bring the matter to the State court first; which is also not true!
