#114 - Richard Urban - We Must Create a Culture Where Sexual Abstinence Before Marriage is the Standard in Order to Preserve the Future of Society
Published 20 hours ago |

Richard Urban, the founder of VisionRoot and Urban Life Training, explains how we can return our communities, society and nation to health.  He features news about the conviction of former Jefferson County, WV health teacher Edward Belmonte, who has been convicted of 13 felonies for having sex with a student.  The same teacher responded to Jefferson County Board of Education Testimony by Richard Urban, saying that abstinence education does not work.  That testimony is included in the show.  Three months later, Belmonte was having sex with a student.

