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BASES2015 Film Festival Awards Show
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22 views • January 21, 2022
The main feature of this years BASES2015 event was an amazing Film Festival. The hall was chosen for the big screen and comfortable arm rest seating. The quality of each entry was amazing. Brilliant film makes, and absolutely amazing of production values and creativity.
This Film festival awards show cannot do enough justice to the entrants, and their work. Tragically Two of the entrants have passed on, Ian R Crane and Oliver Marshall, Oliver by targeting, suffering a series of brain tumors. The next BASES Film festival will be bigger and better, when its possible, but not before.
The quality and enthusiasm of all who entered, is amazing, and I thank each and everyone of the entrants for the work.and submissions.
The Trophies were solid brass created by artist Mirjam Janse, and hand made in Holland for the event.
thanks to all, and for for use of the theatre itself.
This Film festival awards show cannot do enough justice to the entrants, and their work. Tragically Two of the entrants have passed on, Ian R Crane and Oliver Marshall, Oliver by targeting, suffering a series of brain tumors. The next BASES Film festival will be bigger and better, when its possible, but not before.
The quality and enthusiasm of all who entered, is amazing, and I thank each and everyone of the entrants for the work.and submissions.
The Trophies were solid brass created by artist Mirjam Janse, and hand made in Holland for the event.
thanks to all, and for for use of the theatre itself.
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