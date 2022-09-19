Calvin, Knox, Bunyan - Some of the more famous men of the Christian faith who had such an impact upon Christ's Church, Western society and the papacy. In the latter, they helped to break the back of papal tyranny across Europe and in the former things, they laid a foundation that became our very own in these united States of America while upholding the true, saving Gospel of Jesus Christ. Author Douglas Bond joins me as we share with you the lives of these men of God.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/we-stand-on-the-shoulders-of-these-giants-video/

Help support the channel:





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown





Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292





Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ





Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/