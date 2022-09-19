Calvin, Knox, Bunyan - Some of the more famous men of the Christian faith who had such an impact upon Christ's Church, Western society and the papacy. In the latter, they helped to break the back of papal tyranny across Europe and in the former things, they laid a foundation that became our very own in these united States of America while upholding the true, saving Gospel of Jesus Christ. Author Douglas Bond joins me as we share with you the lives of these men of God.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/we-stand-on-the-shoulders-of-these-giants-video/
Help support the channel:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292
Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ
Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN
Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3
Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c
Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty
Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit
Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty
Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/
One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/