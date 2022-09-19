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We Stand On The Shoulders Of These Giants!
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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22 views • September 19, 2022

Calvin, Knox, Bunyan - Some of the more famous men of the Christian faith who had such an impact upon Christ's Church, Western society and the papacy. In the latter, they helped to break the back of papal tyranny across Europe and in the former things, they laid a foundation that became our very own in these united States of America while upholding the true, saving Gospel of Jesus Christ. Author Douglas Bond joins me as we share with you the lives of these men of God.

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