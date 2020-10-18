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Normandy Invasion, Operation Overlord, Devils Day, 666 gematria
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102 views • October 18, 2020
do you think D-Day happened at the 6th hour on the 6th day of the 6th month by accident?.....these BANKERS SYMBOLS that watch over our sacred war dead at Omaha Beach from this pagan temple convinces me it was very deliberate....(also, we know that eisenhower was a satan worshipper because of his Rhine Meadows Death Camps and the assassination of General Patton)....General Smedley Butler warned us about sending our boys to die on foreign beaches for the Bankers and we didn't listen.....so sad
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