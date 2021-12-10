FDA’s Announcement Regarding Release of Vaccine Data for 55 Years Is Slap in the Face to Every American

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12/06/2021 Rep. Ralph Norman: The FDA is requesting to prolong the release of vaccine data for up to 55 years, this is a slap in the face to every American. He has introduced legislation demanding transparency.