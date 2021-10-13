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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 13 October 21 - Guest: Edward Hendrie
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92 views • October 13, 2021
The brilliant patriot & investigative journalist Edward Hendrie (www.greatmountainpublishing.com) makes his first appearance on The Event. Hendrie exposed the monstrous lies of the Scamdemic, the deadly true results of the Pfizer, Moderna et al death jabs, the scam of the pedo Joe Biden jab mandate, the toxic reality of mask wearing, the green new steal intentions and more. Callers joined in for hour 2.
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