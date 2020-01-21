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I Stopped Vaccinating Because (MIRRORED)
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1193 views • January 21, 2020
I Stopped Vaccinating Because (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel VAXXED TV at:-
https://youtu.be/sh7IVdUgSAM
This is the People's Truth
To donate for the production of Vaxxed II, visit www.vaxxed2.com
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel VAXXED TV at:-
https://youtu.be/sh7IVdUgSAM
This is the People's Truth
To donate for the production of Vaxxed II, visit www.vaxxed2.com
Category
Education
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