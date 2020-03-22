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The Science Agenda to EXTERMINATE Blacks
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745 views • March 22, 2020
American Patriot and brilliant scientist Mike Adams exposes the concerted, organised,
long-standing effort to ELIMINATE Africans from the human gene pool through multiple covert vectors of science, MEDICINE and FOOD.
The mass agenda of genocide and EUGENICS is VERY prevalent today. Whether Flint, Michigan heavy metals lead poisoning, Tetanus vaccines in Africa, DELIBERATE Cancer misdiagnosis, disproportionate levels of Autism, Fabricating FAKE vaccine safety studies, or Tuskegee experiments shooting blacks up with syphilis, history clearly illustrates the evil intentions of the state and conventional medicine working in concert to systematically target black communities.
long-standing effort to ELIMINATE Africans from the human gene pool through multiple covert vectors of science, MEDICINE and FOOD.
The mass agenda of genocide and EUGENICS is VERY prevalent today. Whether Flint, Michigan heavy metals lead poisoning, Tetanus vaccines in Africa, DELIBERATE Cancer misdiagnosis, disproportionate levels of Autism, Fabricating FAKE vaccine safety studies, or Tuskegee experiments shooting blacks up with syphilis, history clearly illustrates the evil intentions of the state and conventional medicine working in concert to systematically target black communities.
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