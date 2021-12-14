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Vaccines Toxic Spike Protein Damage Heart, Brain, Vessels, Reproductive & Imm [13.12.2021].
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140 views • December 14, 2021
Before your child is injected, watch Dr. Robert Malone’s statement on child COVID vaccinations
Before you vaccinate your child, which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging, find out why 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for COVID-19. On behalf of these MDs and PhDs, Dr. Robert Malone, who has devoted his career to vaccine development, provides parents a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision.
Source and read more here: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents
Dr Robert Malone Dhttps://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Robert+Malone+&;t=h_&ia=web
NEW Rokfin Channel LAUNCHED: https://rokfin.com/timtruth (join me there for exclusive reports & call in shows)
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Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Tim Truth
17794 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iEq4rYL4l0Gc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
Before you vaccinate your child, which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging, find out why 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for COVID-19. On behalf of these MDs and PhDs, Dr. Robert Malone, who has devoted his career to vaccine development, provides parents a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision.
Source and read more here: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents
Dr Robert Malone Dhttps://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Robert+Malone+&;t=h_&ia=web
NEW Rokfin Channel LAUNCHED: https://rokfin.com/timtruth (join me there for exclusive reports & call in shows)
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Tim Truth
17794 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iEq4rYL4l0Gc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
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