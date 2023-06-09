Create New Account
Pence TRASHES Trump and J-6ers and Thinks he Can BEAT Him! Plus UFOs, PRIDE Depravity and More
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine


June 8, 2023


First DeAnna Lorraine is joined by Karen Kingston who blows the whistle on Texas school district installing "Minority Report"-like AI surveillance technology and robots to spy on students 24/7 and "thought police" them. Then DeAnna is joined by Patrick Howley who talkes about the latest UFO Psyop news reports of "alien bodies" spotted. They also go over the latest in PRIDE week depravity and Biden and the deep state's full allegiance to the LGBTQ religion! Then, Racheal Rae of The Liberty Broadcast joins us, then DARWIN AWARDS!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sysum-pence-trashes-trump-and-j-6ers-and-thinks-he-can-beat-him-plus-ufos-pride-d.html


trumptexasufodeep stateaibidenlgbtqrobotspsyoppencethought policeschool districtdepravitypatrick howleyminority reportdeanna lorraineshots fireddarwin awardskaren kingstonpride weeksurveillance technologyspying on students24 by 7alien bodiesrachael rae

