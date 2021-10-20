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A Light in a Dark Place: Corrupted Flesh - Days of Noah - Genesis 6 [18.10.2021]
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31 views • October 20, 2021
Xenotransplantation | FDA:
Xenotransplantation is any procedure that involves the transplantation, implantation or infusion into a human recipient of either (a) live cells, tissues, or organs from a nonhuman animal source, or (b) human body fluids, cells, tissues or organs that have had ex vivo contact with live nonhuman animal cells, tissues or organs. The development of xenotransplantation is, in part, driven by the fact that the demand for human organs for clinical transplantation far exceeds the supply.
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/xenotransplantation
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fda+xenotransplantation&;t=h_&ia=web
Genesis 6 - The Wickedness and Judgment of Man
6 Now it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born to them, 2 that the sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were beautiful; and they took wives for themselves of all whom they chose.
3 And the Lord said, “My Spirit shall not strive[a] with man forever, for he is indeed flesh; yet his days shall be one hundred and twenty years.” 4 There were [b]giants on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of men and they bore children to them. Those were the mighty men who were of old, men of renown.
5 Then [c]the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent[d] of the thoughts of his heart was only evil [e]continually. 6 And the Lord was sorry that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart. 7 So the Lord said, “I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth, both man and beast, creeping thing and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them.” 8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.
- gina tully 1 day ago: Powerful video. Thank you for sharing. I'll be sharing this too. It's time for people to wake up, Jesus is coming. I pray for all the people of the world. I love you Lord. Thank you for allowing me to see, hear and understand. I pray I'm accounted worthy to escape all what's coming upon this whole earth. Thank you Lord. I praise, and give you ALL Glory for ALL things.
Amen
145 views Oct 18, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.54K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hSvH6Ym3MjE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
#clones
#gmo
#hybrid
Xenotransplantation is any procedure that involves the transplantation, implantation or infusion into a human recipient of either (a) live cells, tissues, or organs from a nonhuman animal source, or (b) human body fluids, cells, tissues or organs that have had ex vivo contact with live nonhuman animal cells, tissues or organs. The development of xenotransplantation is, in part, driven by the fact that the demand for human organs for clinical transplantation far exceeds the supply.
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/xenotransplantation
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fda+xenotransplantation&;t=h_&ia=web
Genesis 6 - The Wickedness and Judgment of Man
6 Now it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born to them, 2 that the sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were beautiful; and they took wives for themselves of all whom they chose.
3 And the Lord said, “My Spirit shall not strive[a] with man forever, for he is indeed flesh; yet his days shall be one hundred and twenty years.” 4 There were [b]giants on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of men and they bore children to them. Those were the mighty men who were of old, men of renown.
5 Then [c]the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent[d] of the thoughts of his heart was only evil [e]continually. 6 And the Lord was sorry that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart. 7 So the Lord said, “I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth, both man and beast, creeping thing and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them.” 8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.
- gina tully 1 day ago: Powerful video. Thank you for sharing. I'll be sharing this too. It's time for people to wake up, Jesus is coming. I pray for all the people of the world. I love you Lord. Thank you for allowing me to see, hear and understand. I pray I'm accounted worthy to escape all what's coming upon this whole earth. Thank you Lord. I praise, and give you ALL Glory for ALL things.
Amen
145 views Oct 18, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.54K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hSvH6Ym3MjE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
#clones
#gmo
#hybrid
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