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Part 4 First Legal Case Sets Binding Precedents in Courts, Law in America!
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60 views • September 09, 2023

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/09/we-people-are-not-just-mere-animals-on.html https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Ta9k2ImF92P/

QUICK VIDEO SHOWING THE REALITY OF THING

2 Corinthians 6:16-18

King James Version

16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.

17 Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.

18 And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

 Transhuman. End of the human race? Incubator babies! But it does prove they are wrong about the teacher's diagnosis or woke diagnosis. And putting chips in men's heads, or joining man to a machine is evil, of Satan. Against the law! A truth, rule fact, ideology, etc. must be due to "evolution", or "creation." Life itself even roaches are self-preserving like the government. It will do anything to pro-create stay alive and multiply. Like an instinct or knowing no one in their right mind driven by self-preservation would cut off their genitals. Or switch to many genders which causes chaos, confusion, and no peace in their mind and body systems.



The mind seeks to find harmony with the body. Life seeks God who brings about harmony, mind, body, soul, and spirit as one. It does not need courts, teachers, or governments to defend it or teach it. Life knows what it knows! born with God-given desires and knowledge. if you forget those things go back and remember. That is what psychology does. Only lies, corruption and witchcraft need "Power or Authoritarian Experts" to uphold these deceptions. Cover crimes committed or being committed. Being carried out.


In the above scriptures, Jesus Christ sets up religion in government, especially in America's government. The Suprlaw. eme Court in their decision destroyed their right to exist. No religion no Supreme Court. They destroyed the practice of Law.

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

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