The Prisoner - The Girl Who Was Death - Episode 15

"The Girl Who Was Death" - Original UK Air Date - 18 January 1968

Number Six avoids the assassination attempts of a beautiful woman while foiling the plots of her megalomaniac father.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV



Mirrored - Greg E



