Why New Google & ChatGPT AI Updates Are CONCERNING

Glenn Beck
May 16, 2024
We are living in the future and don't even realize it. From the robots now making deliveries on the streets of Los Angeles to the newest update to ChatGPT, A.I. technology is advancing fast. Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the latest A.I. advancements, including the newest features that Google has added to Google Search. But by prioritizing A.I. responses over usual search results, Glenn warns that Google is entering uncharted territory. Will features like this make swaying public opinion that much easier?
