Why New Google & ChatGPT AI Updates Are CONCERNING

Glenn Beck





May 16, 2024





We are living in the future and don't even realize it. From the robots now making deliveries on the streets of Los Angeles to the newest update to ChatGPT, A.I. technology is advancing fast. Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the latest A.I. advancements, including the newest features that Google has added to Google Search. But by prioritizing A.I. responses over usual search results, Glenn warns that Google is entering uncharted territory. Will features like this make swaying public opinion that much easier?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:





/ @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:





/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPlCbI3K_cQ