Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why New Google & ChatGPT AI Updates Are CONCERNING
channel image
High Hopes
3197 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
53 views
Published 12 hours ago

Glenn Beck


May 16, 2024


We are living in the future and don't even realize it. From the robots now making deliveries on the streets of Los Angeles to the newest update to ChatGPT, A.I. technology is advancing fast. Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the latest A.I. advancements, including the newest features that Google has added to Google Search. But by prioritizing A.I. responses over usual search results, Glenn warns that Google is entering uncharted territory. Will features like this make swaying public opinion that much easier?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:


 / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:


 / glennbeck

 / glennbeck

 / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPlCbI3K_cQ

Keywords
googleaiartificial intelligencerobotsglenn beckgoogle searchconcerningpublic opinionchatgpt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket