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Spiritual Health: An In-sight into the virgin birth in the spirit: We Are
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10 views • October 12, 2021
We are the stable in which Christ was born, the virgin birth within Bethlehem.
We are as John the Baptist alone in the wilderness a desert yet to fill.
We are the Donkey on Palm Sunday straining up the hill, the Cross on which he was sacrificed & the thorny crown amongst it all.
The tomb from which he arose & flew, the wall through which he walked, the heaven upon which he sits. Yeshua the King of it all.
We are as John the Baptist alone in the wilderness a desert yet to fill.
We are the Donkey on Palm Sunday straining up the hill, the Cross on which he was sacrificed & the thorny crown amongst it all.
The tomb from which he arose & flew, the wall through which he walked, the heaven upon which he sits. Yeshua the King of it all.
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