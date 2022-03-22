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MILITARY MORALE CRISIS Captain Seth Keshel Addresses the War on Soldiers
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10 views • March 22, 2022
Stew Peters Network. The Richard Leonard Show.
Today Richard and Ret. Army Captain Seth Keshel dig into what may be depleting the morale of our service members and what may help combat those low numbers. Keshel shares nuggets of wisdom on how soldiers can survive and thrive after leaving the mess that is the U.S. military.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxvrxh-military-morale-crisis-captain-seth-keshel-addresses-the-war-on-soldiers.html
Today Richard and Ret. Army Captain Seth Keshel dig into what may be depleting the morale of our service members and what may help combat those low numbers. Keshel shares nuggets of wisdom on how soldiers can survive and thrive after leaving the mess that is the U.S. military.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxvrxh-military-morale-crisis-captain-seth-keshel-addresses-the-war-on-soldiers.html
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