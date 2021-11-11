BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALEX NEWMAN REPORTS: BIDEN USING PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO INJECT YOUNG CHILDREN WITH COVID SHOTS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
111 views • November 11, 2021
Joe Biden and the Deep State-controlled federal government, egged on by population control zealots such as Bill Gates, are using government schools to inject children ages 5 to 11 with experimental COVID jabs, despite the known and unknown risks and the fact that children are at virtually no risk from COVID, warned The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. According to Biden, the feds now have injections to target every single American child 5-years old and over--and those children and their families will be targeted in a federally backed campaign deploying "trusted messengers." The campaign targeting children comes as the administration released its unconstitutional mandate targeting adults working in companies with over 100 employees. And yet, despite all of the pressure and lawless coercion, over 40 percent of Americans have steadfastly refused to take the shot. Newman also shows a recent clip from Sen. Ron Johnson exposing adverse reactions to the shot, and a whistleblower from the Army exposing the potentially deadly reactions being experienced by members of the U.S. military. Alex concludes by urging parents to resist and get their children out of public schools.

https://rumble.com/c/TheNewAmerican
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationvaerscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Sterling Ashworth
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy