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EVERGREEN | ILLUMINATED CARGO SHIPPING FREIGHT BUSINESSES
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270 views • March 31, 2021
They reported that yesterday so soon. It was due in Rotterdam 31/3 so it will have "life support" air/water/food in the containers until at least then. Keep in mind too that Trump has been onto this stuff a long time and there may not be kids but video from previous rescues to redpill the world without risking lives. The ship's autorouter was hacked by whitehats which is why it drew a pic of a knob in the med sea before going into the canal : ))
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