Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Yahweh or the Highway
channel image
Freedom on Deck
49 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

In this episode, the boys react to the Hamas act of war on Israel, and why Zionism is right. This and other stories, with takes you’ll only find here, on Freedom on Deck!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.

Keywords
zionistspromisefulfillment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket