Baked Some Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

I made some oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. The recipe is below.



Ingredients:

- 2 sticks of unsalted butter (1 cup)

- 1 cup of sugar (I used stevia)

- 1 cup of brown sugar (light or dark, your choice)

- 2 whole eggs

- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract



- 2 cups of all purpose flour

- 2 1/2 cups of oatmeal (not the instant kind, it dries it out too much)

- 1 teaspoon of baking powder

- 1 teaspoon of baking soda

- 1/2 a teaspoon of salt or salt to taste

- 12 oz. of chocolate chips, or chip of your choice



Recipe:

1.) Pre-heat your oven to 375 °F and get out two large mixing bowls. Get out a baking sheet and line it with parchment paper.



2.) Put the flour, oatmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a separate bowl and mix together. Set this bowl aside.



3.) In another bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and brown sugar together. In order to soften the butter enough to use it I microwaved it for 45 seconds, but you can leave it out till it gets to room temperature if you want.



4.) Once the butter and sugars are creamed, put in one egg. Stir the egg until mostly incorporated, then, stir in the second egg. After the second egg is stirred in, add the vanilla extract.



5.) Once the eggs and vanilla are added, slowly stir in your flour a little bit at a time till the flour is mixed in and the batter, or cookie dough, has a thick consistency. Then, stir in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed.



6.) Using either a simple silverware spoon or a cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough onto the baking sheet and put at last 1/2 inch of space between the cookies. You might also want to chill the cookie dough for an hour in the fridge before doing this, however, I didn't.



7.) Bake the cookies in the oven for 10-14 minutes, depending on how dry you want them. The longer they bake, the dryer they'll be. I prefer to bake the first batch for 12 minutes and each batch afterwards for 11:30.



8.) Take them out of the oven and let them cool for at least 10 minutes. Then, enjoy with a glass of milk or milk substitute.