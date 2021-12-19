© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinated People are "Transhuman" and under US Law no longer Hold Any Human Rights
Follow
6
Share
Report
259 views • December 19, 2021
Vaccinated People are "Transhuman" and under US Law no longer Hold Any Human Rights
Why they want everyone vaxxed
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZqYnjG
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
its absolutely true, and i Dont need a document to prove it to myself. This has been the plan since day 1.... beware
Why they want everyone vaxxed
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZqYnjG
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
its absolutely true, and i Dont need a document to prove it to myself. This has been the plan since day 1.... beware
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.